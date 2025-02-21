Here's what's new streaming and in theaters for the weekend

Streaming on Peacock is the 4th installment of the 'Bridget Jones' franchise, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy." In the film, Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom but things get rocky when she's pursued by a younger man. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy is a nostalgic film and although it offers up a few good moments with star Rene Zellweger, the movie feels forced and lacks freshness." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the family film "The Unbreakable Boy." The film focuses on a young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism and how he navigates the world around him. Tony says, "The Unbreakable Boy is a wonderfully touching, humorous and uplifting film about the power of love and family." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the mystery / thriller series "Surface". The series centers on a woman's quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt and her struggle to understand all the things that led up to that moment. Tony says, "Surface season 2 ups the ante from season 1, which had a very slow start. Season 2 offers more suspense and more intrigue." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.