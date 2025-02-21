Watch Now
Here's what's new streaming and in theaters for the weekend

At the Movies
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews weekend movies.
Streaming on Peacock is the 4th installment of the 'Bridget Jones' franchise, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy." In the film, Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom but things get rocky when she's pursued by a younger man. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy is a nostalgic film and although it offers up a few good moments with star Rene Zellweger, the movie feels forced and lacks freshness." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the family film "The Unbreakable Boy." The film focuses on a young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism and how he navigates the world around him. Tony says, "The Unbreakable Boy is a wonderfully touching, humorous and uplifting film about the power of love and family." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the mystery / thriller series "Surface". The series centers on a woman's quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt and her struggle to understand all the things that led up to that moment. Tony says, "Surface season 2 ups the ante from season 1, which had a very slow start. Season 2 offers more suspense and more intrigue." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

