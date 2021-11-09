Watch
Here's why nursing students should choose Provo College

Provo College uses mannequins that gives students real-life experience.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:25:06-05

Provo College has five high fidelity mannequins ranging from newborn, adult, and a birthing mother to create scenarios that focus on the student's learning.

That means nursing students have hands-on practice in a safe environment. That decreases anxiety going into a traditional nursing environment.

Provo College has nursing students involved in lab starting in their very first semester.

They are inviting the public to an open house on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Provo College, 1450 West 820 North, Provo, Utah.

For more information please visit provocollege.edu.

