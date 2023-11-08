Here's why you shouldn't let leaves, pet waste or oil get into the stormwater

You've probably heard it before: Don't let leaves, pet waste or oil from your car go into the storm drain. But do you really know why?

That's because stormwater runoff, which is the water that runs over streets, parking lots, sidewalks, driveways, and gutters into storm drains, is untreated.

So all those pollutants go directly into our waterways.

In fact, the EPA recently declared that every section of the Jordan River is considered "impaired". Part of that reason is E. coli from pet waste and water fowl waste.

The Stormwater Coalition is working to make people aware that we all need to do our part. Water is a precious resource and keeping it clean depends on all of us because "We All Live Downstream".

So, here are some simple things you can do to prevent stormwater pollution:



Pick up and throw away trash left anywhere outside

Compost, mulch, or rake and bag fallen leaves (and grass clippings in the spring & summer)

Keep oil out of the storm drains

Bag and trash pet waste

Don't feed wild ducks and geese near waterways

You can learn more at stormwatercoalition.org.