Here's your chance to adopt a "Norfolk Terrier" -- Jackson

Jackson is a Norfolk Terrier who is full grown and looking for his forever home.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 15, 2022
Not a lot of people have heard of the breed "Norfolk Terrior", but now you have with our Pet of the Week Jackson.

He's a three-year-old dog who's very energetic, playful and cuddly all in one little bundle.

Jackson loves walks and playing with his toys. But, Hearts4Paws recommends he's in a home with older kids only because he can get possessive with his toys.

Jackson is neutered, vaccinated and chipped and is just $300.

He is an a seizure medication, but it's very inexpensive and it controls his disorder.

Jackson would love to be your forever pal! If you're interested in adopting him, visit: hearts4paws.org or call 801-867-9564.

Hearts4Paws will be holding an adoption event on Saturday, April 16 from 1 to 4pm at Petsmart at 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.

