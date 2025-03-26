Here's your cure for Spring fever

With this beautiful weather, who doesn't have Spring fever? We have the cure -- 3 family-friendly hikes.

Lori Thompson joined us with some of her faves for this Spring.

Fifth Water Hot Springs in Spanish Fork Canyon (a 4 mile hike) Alien Tower Hike in Draper (a 2.5 mile hike) Donut Falls Hike in Big Cottonwood Canyon (a 3.3 mile hike)

Lori always shares fun family-friendly activities. As a mom of eight boys, she has perfected the science of having fun on a dime!

You can follow her at @lorisfablife.