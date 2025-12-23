Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
He's the Christmas character you love to hate — Utah Grinch!

He's been a Christmastime fixture at Valley Fair Mall for five years. He actually started out as a temporary fill-in for Santa in 2020, but it blew up into a holiday destination for many families.

But — 2025 is the very last year he'll be at Valley Fair and your very last chance to get a pic with Utah Grinch and his trusty sidekick Max is on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 from 2-6pm.

Utah Grinch says he sees more than 1,400 people every single day, and averages 100 million social media impressions every year. And, he has his very own real-life Max dog.

So, where will you find Utah Grinch next year? Visit UtahGrinch.com to stay in the loop.

