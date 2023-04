We've had a long winter, and a slow start to spring, so many who have green thumbs are just itching to get their gardening on!

Michael Caron, Associate Professor at USU Extension, joined us with some help to make this year successful in your yard.

He says it's about the right time to plant things like peas, lettuce and onions.

For tomatoes, squash and watermelon, Michael suggests starting the seeds inside, and moving them outside when it's a bit a warmer.

You can learn more at garden.usu.edu.