HGTV's Jasmine Roth is a special guest at the 2026 Salt Lake Home Show

The 2026 Salt Lake Home Show is January 9-11, 2026 at Mountain America Expo Center.

HGTV's Jasmine Roth—designer, builder, entrepreneur and host of Help! I Wrecked My House, Hidden Potential and winner of Rock the Block Season 1—will headline the Design Stage throughout the weekend. Known for transforming cookie-cutter houses into warm, functional and highly personalized homes, Roth brings a rare blend of construction expertise, clean California style and approachable, real-life design advice that resonates with homeowners nationwide.

From building playhouses in her father's garage to founding her own company, Built Custom Homes, Roth has built a career around the belief that a home should feel happy, personal and perfectly lived in. During her appearances, she will share expert insights on renovation planning, smart design choices and how to turn any space into a "happy home."

Jasmine Roth will appear live on the Design Stage:

Friday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.—Moderated Q&A followed by a meet-and-greet until 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m.—Moderated Q&A followed by a meet-and-greet until 3 p.m.

________________________________________

Special Features & Show Highlights

Design Stage: Industry professionals—from contractors and builders to designers and home specialists—will take the stage throughout the weekend to share inspiration, expert advice, and real-world solutions for a variety of home improvement projects.

Designer Rooms: Explore uniquely styled spaces created by talented Utah designers, showcasing color, layout, furnishings, and décor trends to spark fresh ideas for your home.

Ultimate Backyard Feature: Step into an outdoor oasis and get inspired with concepts for transforming patios, yards, and gardens into practical and stylish extensions of the home.

Wellness Feature – Unleash Your New You: New this year, a dedicated wellness zone highlights physical and mental well-being. Attendees can learn about contrast therapy with Arctic Spas, try indoor pickleball programming with Premier Pickleball, and engage with the Salt Lake Mahjong Club, promoting strategy, social connection, and cognitive engagement.

Pet Adoptions: In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, guests will have the chance to meet adoptable pets and potentially connect with a new furry family member.

Hundreds of Exhibitors: Featuring a robust show floor filled with experts in remodeling, organization, outdoor living, landscaping, interior design, smart home tech, and more—offering resources, products, and professional guidance for every type of project.

________________________________________

Teacher Appreciation & Hero Day

Friday, Jan. 9 – All teachers, active and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, fire, and police receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

________________________________________

The Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 S. State St.

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13

Adults (Online) $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) $9

Children 12 & under FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

