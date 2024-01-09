Hidden gem in Farmington serving homemade crepes daily

You can count on Caffé Torino for every meal of the day.

This hidden gem serves homemade baked goods and hot beverages on the daily.

They offer delicious crepes, both sweet and savory. Plus, provide healthy options with a wide variety of options.

They welcome you to take time to sit and enjoy your coffee and pastry in one of their dining rooms or patio areas.

Caffé Torino is open everyday and is located in Farmington, Utah on the east side of I-15 behind Lagoon Amusement Park.

Check out there menu online.

