High Star Ranch in Kamas City, Utah

It's a mountain community that’s more country and less club located in Kamas City, Utah.

In this week's edition of, "The PLACE on Main Street," Jenny Hardman took the 50 minutes drive up the canyon to check out High Star Ranch.

High Star Ranch has everything from luxury real estate, to a gorgeous wedding and corporate events center, plus a free summer concert series and restaurant open to the public.

Whether you are looking to build your dream home near 2.2 million acres of pristine Uinta wilderness or you're just looking for a fun place to take your family you can find more info at highstarranch.com.