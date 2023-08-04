Watch Now
High Star Ranch is an intimate venue surrounded by beautiful mountain terrain

DeJoria Center at High Star Ranch can host a wide variety of events
From weddings to parties and corporate events to a dinner party, DeJoria Center at High Star Ranch has the space for you.
High Star Ranch in cozy Kamas is surrounded by beautiful mountain terrain.

You can even make it your home! High Star Ranch offers seven distinct residential neighborhoods currently under development.

Owners will have 2.2 million acres of pristine Unita wilderness right in your backyard.

Dejoria Center at High Star Ranch is a unique concert venue but it also is ideal for corporate events, retreats, weddings, and trade shows.

You can also visit The State Road Tavern for a bite or to get food to go. This dining center is on the upper floor of the Dejoria Center and is a picturesque setting. They offer everything from salads to nachos and more than 20 beers, an array of wines and craft cocktails too.

The Country Store and Café has both indoor and outdoor seating and features loccally sourced food treasures (Hugo Coffee, Summit Honey, Samak SmokeHouse Beef Jerky, to name a few) while you wait for your coffee and country breakfast.

You can find more information at highstarranch.com and dejoriacenter.com.

