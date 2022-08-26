Watch Now
High West commits $1 million dollars to protect the west

High West, the Park City-based distillery, announces its Protect the West initiative, a $1 million commitment over the next three years to protect the land and its inhabitants.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:31:05-04

Park City-based distillery High West is known for its blended whiskey.

They've now committed a $1 million dollar donation over the next three years to protect the land and its inhabitants.

This coincides with High West's seasonal bottle Campfire, one of the brand's most unique concoctions. It's a blend of scotch, bourbon and whiskey with a complex flavor including s'mores, burnt almond toffee, mocha and tobacco, balsam fur needles, and woodsmoke.

In honor of Campfire, the first donation will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

For more information or to donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, please visit highwest.com.

