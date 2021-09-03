High West Distillery Makes a Special Batch of Their Campfire Whiskey to Help Raise Awareness For A Good Cause

WANSHIP — High West Distillery is Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870 and they have a passion for crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys. You can find High West products in the finer liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the United States and internationally.

One of their most popular whiskey’s is Campfire and this year, a limited batch of the fan favorite drink is being bottled and sold to raise awareness for a good cause.

The idea is to keep the Campfires in a bottle and not burning outside this summer and fall. High West believes that there’s no more need for open flames when so much of the west has been devastated by wildfires.

Campfire offers smoky notes reminiscent of the real thing. A blend of bourbon, rye and peated Scotch whisky, ranging in age from 4-8 years old, the spirit begins with scents of caramel, butterscotch, jasmine, sandalwood, leather, pine resin, toasted bread, light smoke and smoldering wood from a campfire the morning after. At first sip, notes of vanilla, honey, toffee with fruit, blueberries and black cherries, chai spices, orange zest and tobacco arrive, closely followed by a long, sweet, spicy and smoky finish.

This limited release bottle of Campfire also features custom label artwork crafted by Ed Mell, an iconic artist whose timeless Western landscapes are the perfect tribute to all those working to protect it.

In addition to this small batch release, High West Distillery has donated $10K to Wildland Firefighter Foundation to support relief efforts. Wildland Firefighter Foundation’s main focus is to help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families.

High West Campfire will be available in Utah beginning Aug. 7. The spirit can be purchased locally at High West General Store in Old Town Park City, High West Distillery on Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship, Utah, or state liquor stores for $69.99 per bottle.

For more information about the limited release of High West Campfire or the Distillery’s wildfire efforts, log onto highwest.com.

And for more information on how to donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, go to wffoundation.org.

