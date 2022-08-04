Hildegarde's Pantry is working to fight hunger in SLC

"We're blessed. When you go to sleep, you've got your home, you've got your air conditioner, your heater, your food. Maybe not what you want to eat, but you've got food," says Cibell Morales-Browne, manager of Hildegarde's Pantry.

Cibell sees the need of people living in Salt Lake City every day.

Every week the pantry serves around 900 people, sending them home with everything fresh fruit, to pre-made salads and sandwiches, to cakes and other sweet treats to canned goods and more.

And, for those who may not have a place to prepare or keep that kind of food they have what they call "no cooking bags".

For the kids, a "birthday box" filled with special prizes on their special day.

Hildegarde's Pantry gets donations from grocery stores, Utah Food Bank and other organizations and Cibell has volunteers who help every day.

Hildegarde's Pantry was awarded as the Zero Hunger Hero from Smith's and Fox 13.

For more information please visit: stmarksutah.org/foodpantry