Hire an expert for your next home improvement

There are a lot of energy efficiency projects that are simple and easy to self-install, but for those larger projects you’re going to want to an expert.

Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power’s Wattsmart Homes program says they offer a network of over 400 contractors.

"They are vetted and approved to be qualified to do installation projects in your home that could potentially qualify for energy saving rebates," he said.

These contractor projects could include but aren’t limited to:



Heat pump installations for heating and cooling the home

Heat Pump Water Heater

Whole House Ventilation Fan

Appliances like Heat Pump clothes dryers, clothes washers, refrigerators

Weatherization projects like insulation, windows and more

The vendor network also includes a Pro Network of contractors who specialize in heat pump installations, according to Chris Fleming who is also with Rocky Mountain Power.

"Pro Network contractors are incredibly familiar with our rebates, the incentives we offer and what system you’re going to want to use according to the size and home type you have to be the most efficient," explained Fleming.

For this reason, he said they highly recommend working with their approved trade allies and pro network contractors to make sure you’re getting all the savings available.

You can find out more about the contractors and if there is one close to you at WattsmartHomes.com.

