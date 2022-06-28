Hiring a roofer could be rolling the dice, unless you hire Legacy Roofing

Legacy Roofing is Utah's standard in roofing and solar excellence.

Legacy Roofing is the first roofer in the state to offer summer installs of GAF's new TIMBERLINE SOLAR - the only nailable solar shingle that installs just like a standard architectural shingle.

Legacy won't sub-contract any work and every one of their employees is highly trained, responsible, and dedicated to providing a one-of-a-kind experience.

They'll even pull all necessary permits and schedule city inspectors for every job requiring permits.

Legacy does FREE annual inspections and will document the condition of your roof, as well as give you honest feedback on the current condition and life expectancy.

When you schedule your free inspection, you'll see what makes Legacy Roofing different from other contractors.

Right now, with the purchase of all full roof or re-roof, you'll receive up to $450 in roofing upgrades FREE.

For more information please visit: legacyroofingutah.com.