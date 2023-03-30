"His Only Son" will be released in theaters to help you celebrate Easter

"His Only Son" is a movie being released in theaters to help people celebrate Easter.

We talked with the writer/ director David Heller and actor Nicolas Mouawad who plays Abraham.

"His Only Son" is a feature film of a Bible story. It follows Abraham, his son and their two servants as they journey for three days to the place of the offering.

Along the way they encounter dangers and trials as Abraham relives memories of he and his wife Sarah longing for the son God had promised, the son he must now lay upon the altar.

The film answers age-old questions as to why the Lord would require such a sacrifice.

It also explores mankind's relationship to God and encourages viewers to look inward about their own faith.

To watch "His Only Son", it will be in theaters starting March 31, 2023, find more information atangel.com/son.

It is also included with a livingscriptures.com subscription.