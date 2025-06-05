Histotripsy: How MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital can destroy liver tumors using sound waves

The future of non-invasive cancer therapy is bright. Liver tumors can now be destroyed—without radiation, chemotherapy or surgery—thanks to new medical technology known as histotripsy.

Dr. Iván Zendejas – a Board-certified general and transplant hepatologist at St. Mark’s Hospital – performed the first histotripsy procedure in Utah on February 27. The procedure was done on a patient diagnosed with liver cancer and suffering from multiple liver tumors.

Dr. Zendejas joined FOX13's The PLACE Thursday to talk about the revolutionary benefits of the new procedure that can only be performed at the MountainStar Healthcare hospital in Millcreek – the first and only hospital to perform histotripsy in the state. Zendejas is one of few surgeons performing histotripsy.

What is histotripsy?

Histotripsy is a revolutionary, non-invasive medical procedure that utilizes pioneering technology to destroy liver tumors without radiation, chemotherapy or even surgery. Histotripsy destroys liver tumors using sound waves. It marks a significant milestone in tumor treatment.

Histotripsy uses high-pitched, focused ultrasound waves to target and destroy tumorous tissue in the liver. These powerful sound waves are synchronized to create several very small bubbles within the targeted often cancerous tissue. Almost instantaneously, the bubbles pop breaking apart the targeted tissue, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The energy from the collapsing bubbles that causes the tissue in the targeted area to break apart does not alter surrounding healthy tissue. The immune system then works to discard the broken-up waste tissue.

“Think of it like sonar in the ocean,” explained Dr. Zendejas. “We place a water bath on top of the patient’s stomach and submerge the ultrasound robotic machine into it. The ultrasound waves travel through the water medium—targeting the tumors in the liver—and basically disintegrate the tumor.”

The ultrasound waves cause cancer cells to vibrate and bubble – destroying them – while leaving the healthy cells unharmed.

Histotripsy is for patients for whom traditional surgical methods, chemotherapy or radiation pose increased risks or have been ineffective.

Without the need for surgical intervention, histotripsy allows for the treatment of liver tumors with unprecedented precision, significantly reducing the risk of complications associated with traditional treatments and promoting a faster recovery for patients.

Histotripsy represents a major advancement in oncology, offering several key benefits to patients, including:



Non-invasive treatment: No incisions are required, significantly reducing the risk of infection and other surgical complications.

Precision targeting: The ability to accurately target tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

Reduced recovery time: Patients can expect a quicker return to their daily activities post-treatment, likely returning to their routines – work and physical activity – immediately.

Enhanced safety profile: A safer alternative for patients who may not be candidates for traditional surgery due to other health concerns.

“Histotripsy is effective, has minimal side effects and minimal pain, and it happens in real time,” Dr. Zendejas said. “So, as the treatment is being delivered, I can see the tumor being destroyed as it happens.”

Histotripsy received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2023 for treating liver tumors.

“For a cancer patient experiencing pain and complications from traditional oncology treatments, histotripsy brings hope,” Dr. Zendejas added. “It’s another tool in our ‘cancer-fighting toolbox,’ and the more tools we have, the more hope there is! This is just the beginning.”

About Ivan Zendejas, MD

Dr. Ivan Zendejas was born in Mexico City and earned his medical degree at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He completed his general surgery residency training in Mexico City at Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas and a transplant clerkship at the University of Alabama in 2006.

His general surgery chief residency, abdominal transplant and hepatobiliary surgery fellowship were completed at the University of Florida in 2008. Dr. Zendejas was appointed assistant professor of surgery in the division of transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery at the same institution until 2016.

Dr. Zendejas is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and the American Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. He and his wife enjoy concerts and outdoor activities with their three children.

Cancer Care at MountainStar Healthcare

As part of HCA Healthcare and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, St. Mark’s Hospital and MountainStar Healthcare provide advanced, high-quality cancer care. Care teams leverage a vast network of expertise and best practices to deliver patient-centered care, transforming every phase of the cancer journey.

