Hobble Creek Barn Boutique's very first summer show is coming up!

The Hobble Creek Barn Boutique has been around since 1995, but 2024 is their very first summer boutique.

Owner Misty Solis joined us in studio with a sample of some of the vendors who will be at the show including Onda towels, BoHoDrift hair clips, Aurum and Mel hand-painted candles (which you can make yourself in a workshop at the boutique), Monks Honey Chunks, Snappy Pots and June Buggy Creations.

There will be workshops for all ages, raffles and anyone who signs up to be on their email list will get entered to win a $50 shopping spree at the September event.

This year there are also two adorable youth vendors who are hoping to get a jump start on their entrepreneur career.

The boutique is June 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2024 at 475 South Main Street in Spanish Fork, Wednesday - Friday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am-6pm.

You can learn more at hobblecreekbarn.com.