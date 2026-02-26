Hockey, a polar bear celebration and 250 years of toys in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Sandy City is teaming up with the Utah Mammoth for a "Hockey 101" clinic on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Students in grades 2 through 5 are invited for a free intro to street hockey trying out cool drills, playing mini games and discovering why the sport is awesome! Click here for more information.

"Hooray for the Stars and Stripes!" is an evening open house event on Thursday, February 26, 2026 to celebrate new America250 exhibits at Heritage Museum of Layton. You can even learn about "Toys through Time", a celebration for 250 years of play from marbles to Pokemon. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, there's a Polar Bear Celebration at Utah's Hogle Zoo. You'll join Rocky Shores keepers to learn about Nikita and Neva, the resident Polar Bears. There will be zookeeper chats, games and activities. Click here for more information.

There's an "Every Kid Outdoors" challenge on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane. Kids can meet the park rangers for some fun in the sand and supplies are provided to children 17 and under. Click here for more information.

There are a couple of fun events going on at Clark Planetarium. It's Fun Science Friday on Friday, February 27, 2026. This week kids can make their own model Moon Base out of cardboard. Then the next day is Sensory Friendly Saturday where the lights and sounds are adjusted during morning hours to be a safe and welcoming environment for visitors with sensory needs. Click here for more information.

The Zions Indie Film Fest is going on now through Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem. This is intended for anyone who just loves movies. The films cover a wide range of topics designed to uplift, inspire, entertain and provide laughter. Click here for more information.

If you haven't been to an outdoor ice ribbon or rink yet, you only have through Saturday, February 28, 202 to skate at Herriman, Midway and Bountiful. The Gallivan Center Ice Rink is closed after Sunday, March 1, 2026.

