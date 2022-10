Meaghan House, owner of The Sugar House Bakery, makes custom treats for every holiday and event.

And with Halloween, they're offering a super sweet treat — you can find out which Sanderson Sister you are with a breakable.

Or crack open a sugar skull breakable to find sugary treats inside.

Breakables make everything fun and interactive. Plus they are filled with delicious treats.

Head to sugarhouse.shop to snag some treats of your own and be sure to follow them on Instagram.