Hold the bun! This Bacon Cheeseburger Soup is all you need!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

Ingredients:



1 lb. bacon, chopped

1 lb. ground beef

4 Tbsp. butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 c. carrots, chopped

1 c. celery, diced

2 lbs. potatoes, diced

4 c. chicken broth

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried dill

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 c. heavy cream

1/2 c. sour cream

1 lb. hand shredded cheddar cheese

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Place a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until it is crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside. Add the ground beef and let it set 3-4 minutes with disturbing it so it gets a nice brown crust. Crumble and cook the beef until it is browned. Remove the beef and set aside. Drain the excess fat.

2. Add the butter and the veggies and cook about 10 minutes, stirring often, or until the veggies are tender. Add the chicken broth, thyme, dill, salt, pepper, and parsley. Stir and then add the beef. Bring to a boil and lower the heat to simmer 5-10 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

3. Stir in the heavy and sour creams. Bring back to a simmer then remove from the heat and stir in the cheese until it is fully melted and combined. Stir in ¾ of the bacon. Serve warm garnished with the extra bacon and a little parsley. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.