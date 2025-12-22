Holiday boards are a fun way to bring color, creativity, and nutrition to the table.

Sheila Patterson, "The Sugar Dietitian" shows us three healthy and festive holiday boards that bring color, creativity and nutrition to the table.

She joined us with three board ideas.

Snowman Veggie Dip Board

Why It Works

Veggie boards add volume and crunch, helping you fill your plate with low-energy-density foods before moving on to richer holiday favorites.

Pairing veggies with hummus dips offers extra fiber and plant-based protein source with a variety of flavor options like traditional or roasted pepper.

The playful snowman shape makes it inviting for both kids and adults.

Nutrients

Fiber: From carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, and celery—supports digestion and fullness.

Vitamin A & Beta-Carotene: From orange veggies like carrots for immune and eye health.

Vitamin C: From cauliflower, carrots and tomatoes to support immune function during cold season.

Protein: hummus-style dips to increase satiety.

Winter Wonderland Board

Strawberry & Herb Tree + Snowman Date Balls

Why It Works

This board balances natural sweetness with fiber, protein, and fats, great for those who want a lighter dessert option.

Dates offer sweetness, and pairing them with almonds, chia seeds offer balance to help blood sugars and fullness.

Fresh herbs and fruit add visual appeal while boosting micronutrients.

Nutrients

Fiber & Potassium: From dates to support gut health and fluid balance.

Antioxidants & Vitamin C: From strawberries to support skin and immune health.

Healthy Fats: From almonds, chia seeds and nut butter in the date balls for longer-lasting energy.

Polyphenols: From herbs like rosemary or mint, which add flavor without sugar.

Kids Board – Grinch Skewers & Rudolph Celery Sticks

Why It Works

Fun shapes and characters increase kids' willingness to try fruits and veggies.

Finger foods make it easy for kids to eat while playing or socializing.

Familiar flavors paired with protein help kids stay satisfied between holiday treats.

Nutrients

Vitamin C: From grapes, apricot, and strawberries for immune support.

Fiber: From fruits and celery to support digestion.

Protein & Healthy Fats: From peanut butter or cream cheese in celery sticks to support growth and fullness. Swap with almond butter or sunflower seed spreads for any food allergies.

Calcium: If swapping peanut butter with a yogurt-based dip or fillings.

You can learn more on thesugardietitian.com.

