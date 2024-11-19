Holiday Gifts & Entertaining Ideas

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, shared some great gifts and entertaining ideas as we approach the holidays.

SIJO’S cooling AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets and Joi Sleep Sack offer one of the most sustainable fabrics, made from the pulp of FSC & amp; PEFC-certified eucalyptus wood. By nature, this material is cool, soft, and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for comfy sleep, and they are softer than cotton and cooler than linen. Cool to the Touch & Moisture-Wicking: Absorbs 70% more moisture than cotton, ensuring a dry and comfortable sleep. For more information go to-Airyweight Eucalyptus Sheet Set: sijohome.com/collections/sheets/products/eucalyptus-sheets for the JOI Sleep Sack-go to- sijohome.com/products/joi-sleep-sack.

Firefly Recovery- Perfect for holiday travel and the fitness enthusiast, Firefly Recovery is a clinically proven, portable device designed to enhance recovery for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and travelers. By increasing circulation and reducing soreness, it accelerates recovery and boosts performance. Ideal for use before workouts, after training, or during travel, Firefly alleviates muscle soreness and promotes overall well-being. recoveryfirefly.com

The Sweet Table Shop™ makes holiday table styling easy and memorable! The orange Harvest Bundle is perfect as we gather with family for Thanksgiving time. As we head into winter festivities, choose our lush green Forest Bundle or red-and-white Rouge Bundle to create a standout display. Available in two sizes, our reusable risers, stands, and runners are perfect for any celebration and bring festive flair to every gathering. Check all out online at thesweettableshop.com.

The Blonde Italian-sauces, seasonings, & dipping oil – Lauren- The Blonde Italian is a mom of Italian descent, who loved cooking with fresh, natural ingredients. However, it felt like all she did was run to the market to source ingredients, then prep & chop all day So, she created a line of sauces, seasonings and dipping oils made of fresh garlic, fresh herbs and vegetables that you could use to make any food, meal or recipe instantly taste amazing! Her products are natural, high-quality ingredients. no msg or artificial flavors and most have zero added sugar. If you want to make a top chef meal at home-check out the many options at theblondeitalian.com

Newair 12” Portable Electric Indoor & Outdoor PIZZA Oven - Create artisan-style pizzas at home or on the go with the Newair Electric Pizza Oven. Simple controls, dual-heating elements, and temperatures up to 900°F ensure delicious results every time. This portable oven comes with essential accessories and is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. newair.com/collections/compact-appliances

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.