Holiday gifts perfect for the bookworm on your list

As we enter the holiday season we're all trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list.

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break joined us to recommend three books that are great holiday gifts and to make the gift even more meaningful she's pairing the book with something extra.

“The Hope of Promise” by Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis which is a wonderful gift for those looking to feel closer to their faith and the history of that faith during the holidays. To add even more meaning to this gift, you could include (jewelry, like the “Fishers of Men” necklace or bracelet) or something from Israel to make the reader feel like they’re there.

“Shadowguard” by Gama Ray Martinez The series is a seven book fantasy adventure series perfect for middle and high school readers which is ideal for fast readers who need to know what happens next. To accompany any book in the series, you could give your young adventure readers a sword bookmark or keychain.

3. “Scrumptious” by Christy Denney a cookbook with over 100 recipes the author calls “Perfect for busy families and game day crowds.” Give this book as a gift and accompany it with the ingredients to one of the recipes.

The Book Break is doing a giveaway contest for all three books. Viewers can go to thebookbreak.com, and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be chosen on Saturday, November 20th.