Holiday Lights Wagon Ride with Rocky Mountain Outfitters

Nothing says the holidays like a horse-drawn wagon ride through holiday lights with Rocky Mountain Outfitters!

A team of Percheron or Belgian draft horses will lead the way as you enjoy a magical display of lights and lasers.

The wagon ride lasts approximately 15-20 minutes and if you want to extend your experience enjoy hot chocolate before or after and make sure to get your photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on-site every Friday and Saturday evening.

The wagons hold up to 15 people and are suitable for all ages. Children ages 2 and younger do not need a ticket as they will be seated on laps.

This event is located at the Jordanelle State Park (515 UT-319, Heber City, UT 84032).

For more information go to rockymtnoutfitters.com or call 435-654-1655.