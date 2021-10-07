Holiday Toy Shopping with Zulily

It is never too early for holiday shoppers to get started on buying gifts for under the tree, especially this year, and Zulily has wallet friendly gift ideas that will excite the kids on your list.

Lifestyle expert and mom of two, Kathy Buccio shared the top toys for the holidays.

Barbie, Legos, and magnetic tiles are all at the top of the list this year. The 101-Piece 3D Magnetic Building Tile Play Set from Picasso Tiles is a great STEM toy that helps build your kids’ imaginations.

Zulily is an online retailer that helps millions of moms discover unbeatable deals and thousands of fresh, unique styles for themselves, their families and their homes.

From big name brands to boutique finds they know everyone is looking for the best deal, so they do the price check through their Best Price Promise program by comparing against and ensuring the lowest prices via UPC for identical products on other online retailers. Their prices are 97% lower than other online retailers!

To get shopping download the Zulily App or visit Zulily.com