Holiday Toys & Games for Grown-Ups

Toy-spending trends indicate kids aren’t the only ones making out toy wish lists this year, as adults (kidults) enjoy playtime just as much as kids.

Parents who reported purchasing toys for themselves rank board games (52%) and collectibles (48%) among their most sought-out categories.

Playthings with cross-generational appeal will continue to resonate with toy lovers of all ages this holiday, with 67% of U.S. grandparents also reporting they look for toys they can enjoy with their grandkids when gift shopping.

