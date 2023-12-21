Holiday travel season is here and Big O Tires wants you and your family to stay safe on the roads

Holiday travel is here and Big O Tires wants you and your family to stay safe on the roads this season.

Robbie Carter with Big O says you may want to consider putting winter tires on your vehicle. He says they are made with softer rubber compounds that stay flexible in cold temperatures, providing better grip on slippery surfaces like snow, ice and water.

Winter tires can significantly reduce stopping distances on snow and ice, even compared to all season tires, this can be the difference in avoiding an accident, or causing one!

Winter tires have deeper tread patterns and sipes in the tires to help channel snow and water away from the tire, improving handling and stability in winter weather conditions

