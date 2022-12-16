'Home Alone' gingerbread display at Stein Eriksen Lodge

The McCallisters have made their way to Deer Valley Park City this holiday season.

For 21 years people from around the world have enjoyed seeing the annual gingerbread display at the Forbes Five-Star Stein Eriksen Lodge.

This year's gingerbread display features the home of The McCallisters from the 1990 Christmas classic, Home Alone.

Executive Pastry Chef Ray Walker and his talented team of pastry artists brought to life the timeless 2-story home that is displayed next to the 32-foot-tall Christmas tree as part of the Lodge’s festive holiday décor in the Mountain Lodge.

The Home Alone gingerbread house includes 30 pounds of gingerbread, 40 pounds of chocolate, and 30 pounds of icing.

The gingerbread house is on display until January 2, 2023.

For more information please visit steinlodge.com