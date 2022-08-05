Home Frills & Daffodils has a fairy cottage vibe and a farmhouse vibe

Jenny found the perfect gift for her fiance at Home Frills & Daffodils inside Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem — a skull statue of a bride and groom (she's getting married later this year, and Halloween is her favorite holiday).

The vibe of Home Frills & Daffodils is cool, owner Angie Burns describes it as "fairy cottage" with lots of florals, roses, skulls and fairy stuff.

She started the company three years ago in her garage, and is happy to have a spot where people can see her items in person.

You can find her at Aisle H2.

Angie also has another place on P10 at Painted Tree Boutiques. That one is all about the farmhouse vibe that's so popular right now.

She tries to have a little bit of everything for kitchen, home and more.

Painted Tree Boutiques is open 10am-8pm everyday at 86 East University Parkway in Orem.

For more information please visit: PAINTEDTREE.COM.

