"Home Inspector Joe" is the Celebrity Guest at The Salt Lake Home Show

The 2023 Salt Lake Home Show begins on Friday, January 6 and continues through Sunday, January 8 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

This year's celebrity guest is "Home Inspector Joe".

Joe Mazza, is the host of that show on HGTV. He is an expert home inspector with over 20 years of experience in construction and a sixth sense for safety.

In addition to running Exclusive Home Inspection in Westchester, New York and ensuring his clients don't move into an unsafe home, on HGTV he works with his design partner to help house hunters achieve their dream home designs.

Whether he's sharing how-to info about cleaning gutters, identifying a dangerous crack in the chimney, or properly insulating a home, Mazza empowers homeowners with the knowledge to create a safe living environment.

Mazza will share his newest renovation tips and information when he takes to the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

Also, the Home Show is showcasing the creative ideas of local designers and experts—Marinda Lloyd of KLR Kitchens, Cheryl DeMarco and Corey Leigh of DRE Group, James Batton The Arborist and many more.

Catch them on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

There will also be 275 experts on hand to help home show goers gather inspiration for their own homes and get the professional assistance they need with their next home project.

All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, Jan. 6. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Dates:

Friday, January 6, 2023 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2023 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Box Office

Adults 13+(Door) $13.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Buy Online & Save**

Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)

** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through 1/5/23. Starting opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.