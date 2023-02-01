Homemade ice cream recipe -- no churning required!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

No-Churn Ice Cream

For the Base:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

2 c. heavy cream, cold

9 inch loaf pan, frozen

For the Chocolate

Add 1/2 c. cocoa powder to base

Additional Mix-Ins:

1 c. crushed chocolate sandwich cookies

1/4 c. crushed nuts

Any other you can imagine

1. In a bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt. If you are doing the chocolate version, add the cocoa powder at this point. In a separate bowl, use a electric hand-mixer to beat the chilled cream until it forms stiff peaks.

2. Add 1 cup of the whipped cream to the condensed milk mixture and fold in with a rubber spatula. Pour that mixture into the remaining whipped cream and gently fold until combined.

3. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf pan. This is the point at which you would add any additional mix-ins. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf pan. Cover it with plastic and place in the freezer. It takes at least 3 hours to completely firm up for serving. Serve and enjoy!

Chef Jeff is joined by Smith's spokesperson Tina Murry to highlight the 10th Anniversary of the company's Simple Truth products. Simple Truth offers more than 1,500 unique items that are Free from more than 101 artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Simple Truth® Certified Organic products are produced by organic growers, free from synthetic fertilizers and genetic engineering.

For more information please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.