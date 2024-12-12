"Homestead" was filmed in Utah and will releases in theaters December 20

A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos.

That's the plot of "Homestead", which was filmed and Utah and will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

We talked with actor Bailey Chase, who plays an ex-Green Beret who escapes with his family to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper's fortress nestled in the mountains.

As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep?

You will recognize Bailey from other movies including Adam Shankman's Cosmo's Tale (1988), which screened at both Sundance and Cannes. He also stared in Longmire and Far Haven, which he was recently nominated for Best Lead Actor for his performance.

Bailey has also done TV roles like Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

You can learn more about The Homestead at angel.com/movies/homestead.

