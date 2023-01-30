Hometown Hero: Detective Saulnier

This month's Hometown Hero is Detective John Saulnier from Unified Police Holladay Precinct.

"When hero comes to mind, you're the first person I think about," said nominator Travis Kuddes during the surprise at the police station.

The two met be happenstance.

Detective Saulnier was car shopping with his wife and Travis was their salesman. Over the years, they've become close friends.

Travis tells us he has heard countless stories of sacrifice and thought Det. Sauliner was most deserving.

Chief Justin Hoyal scheduled an mandatory meeting, so FOX13 and friends from Mattress Warehouse along with his wife and parents could surprise Det. Saulnier.

