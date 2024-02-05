Honey Ginger Pork Bites recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Honey Ginger Pork Bites by Smith's Chef Jeff

For the Pork:

2-3 lb. pork loin

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1/4 c. cornstarch

1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, cubed

1 small onion, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

Oil for cooking

Chopped green onion for garnish

For the Sauce:

3/4 c. honey

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. fresh grated ginger

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Directions

1. Cut the pork loin into 1 inch cubes. Place the pork in a large bowl and add the salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, ginger powder, and soy sauce. Toss to combine. Allow it to marinate a bit while you make the sauce.

2. Combine the sauce ingredients in a pot over medium heat. Once the sauce simmers, lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes. Remove it from the heat.

3. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add a tbsp. or two of oil and once the oil is hot add the onion and bell pepper to the skillet and sprinkle with a bit of salt and pepper. Toss them around a bit for a couple of minutes, or until they just start to char. Remove the veggies from the pan.

4. Lower the heat to medium-high and add a bit more oil to add a quarter inch layer in the pan. Toss the pork with the cornstarch to coat then add the pork in a single layer in the pan. Cook 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crisp all over. Add the veggies and sauce to the pan. Toss to coat.

5. Serve the pork as an appetizer or with servings of white rice as an entrée. Enjoy!

