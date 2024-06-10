Honey Lime Chili Chicken Rice Bowls by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:



1 1/2 - 2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. chili crisp

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

1 sliced bell pepper

1 sliced onion

4 c. cooked rice

1 point cherry tomatoes, halved

For the Vinaigrette:



1/3 c. salsa verde

1/4 c. olive oil

2 Tbsp. honey

1/4 c. lime juice

Salt & pepper to taste

For serving:



Sliced avocado

Sour Cream

Cilantro

Lime Wedges for Garnish

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 425. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, add the chicken, oil, honey, garlic, chili crisp, cumin, salt, pepper, bell pepper, and onion. Toss to combine. Add the mixture to the sheet pan and spread everything out evenly. Place the pan in the oven on the top rack and let it roast for 20-25 minutes, or until everything begins to char and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

2. Add the ingredients for the vinaigrette to a blender and blend until smooth.

3. Slice the chicken into strips and then build the bowls by starting with some rice, then add some chicken, peppers and onions, tomatoes, avocados, a dollop of sour cream, a little cilantro and a lime wedge. Drizzle the entire thing with some of the vinaigrette. Serve and enjoy!

