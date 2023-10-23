Honey Lime Salmon Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff.

For the Avocado Salsa



1 lg. ripe avocado, diced

2 mini cucumbers, diced

2 green onions, chopped

1/4 c. parsley, chopped

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

For the Jasmine Rice



2 c. jasmine rice

1 can full fat coconut milk

1 1/2 c. water

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. sugar

For the Salmon



1.5-2lbs. salmon, cut into 1.5 inch skinless cubes

1/4 c. honey

1/4 c. lime juice

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. sesame oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Avocado oil for searing

Chopped cilantro for garnish

Sesame seeds for garnish

Directions

1. Prepare the salmon by mixing the honey, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, salt and pepper in a lg. zipper bag. Add the salmon pieces and marinate for 15 minutes.

2. As the salmon marinates, make the rice by first rinsing the rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove the excess starch. Add it along with the coconut milk, water, salt and sugar to a rice cooker. Turn it on and cook as per the rice cookers settings. Allow the cooked rice to sit 5-10 minutes before fluffing it with a fork. Keep warm.

3. Make the avocado salsa by mixing its ingredients in a bowl until combined. Set aside.

4. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add a drizzle of the avocado oil. Add the salmon, reserving the marinade, and cook 2-3 minutes per side or until they are browned. Remove the salmon from the pan to a plate. Add the marinade to the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook 5 minutes.

5. Build the bowls by adding some rice to a bowl. Add some salmon along with some of the salsa. Top with some of the cooked marinade. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped cilantro. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.