Honor the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UVU

Utah Valley University (UVU) is celebrating and honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Right Movement.

This year's UVU MLK Commemoration is happening on Thursday, January 19, 2022.

It includes keynote speakers Dr. Wilson and Anthony Ray Hinton, breakout sessions, service projects and more.

Students and staff have planned the day and the public is welcome.

UVU Presidential Intern, Black Student Union President and Delta Theta Sigma Sorority Inc. Member Deborah Colimon and Cassie Bingham, Program Director at UVU's Center for Social Impact joined us to tell us all about the commemorations.

You can see the full schedule and learn more at uvu.edu/inclusion/mlk.