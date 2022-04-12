Hop over to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for Easter and Spring fun!

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is inviting you to hop on over for some egg-citing family fun!

First up — Kinder Joy's Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 10am to 2pm. The event features a bunny hop race, face painting, a live DJ, ambassador animals, educational biofacts and an eggs-tra special egg hunt at 12 noon where eggs-plorers will search for the iconic Kinder Joy treat + toy. Reserve your spot ahead of time please!

And the Spring fun doesn't stop there. Nights Under Lights series kicks off on Friday, April 22 at 7pm where the Aquarium will be celebrating Earth Day. There will be a dance party with a live DJ, food trucks, educational activities, a light show and more.

Plus, look for the grand opening of the EECO Command Center (Ecosystem Exploration Craft and Observatory), a virtual reality experience that explores different ecosystems of the world.

The Aquarium is also looking forward to the groundbreaking of a Science Learning Center that will expand classroom space, habitats, conference and event space, day care center, start-up incubator space to support local entrepreneurs and more.

Visit thelivingplanet.com to plan your visit.