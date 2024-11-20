Hope for Substance Use Disorder During the Holidays with MountainStar Healthcare

With the quickly approaching holiday season comes with it an increase in mental health concerns and substance use disorders. In fact, according to the CDC, December and January are the most dangerous months for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths.

Justin Hatch, the Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services at Ogden Regional Medical Center, joined FOX13’s The PLACE on Wednesday to discuss the detox and Alcohol & Chemical Treatment Center (ACT) programs MountainStar Healthcare has to offer anyone at risk in Ogden, at Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, and at Mountain View Hospital in Payson.

Understandably, 38 percent of people experience more stress during the holidays. Increased stress can absolutely lead to increased substance use. Further, 29% of people drink more during the holidays, meaning for anyone in recovery, alcohol may be around more than it usually is and that can be a major temptation for those who struggle with substance use.

The causes of stress for those who struggle with substance use disorder during the holidays typically include:

· Isolation (Feeling alone, not feeling welcome with family, etc.)

· Seasonal Depression (Decreased light, cold weather, etc.)

· Lack of Activity (Decreased exercise, outdoor activities, hobbies)

· Relationship Strains (Divorce, separation, not welcome at family parties)

· Obligations (Parties, gatherings, concerts, performances, presents, etc.)

For those with mental health concerns, Seasonal Affective Disorder (also known as “SAD” and “Seasonal Depression”) affects 6 percent of Americans annually.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, substance use disorder (SUD) is a complex condition in which there is uncontrolled use of a substance despite harmful consequences. People with SUD have an intense focus – sometimes called an addiction – on using a certain substance(s) such as alcohol, tobacco, or other psychoactive substances, to the point where their ability to function in day-to-day life becomes impaired. People keep using the substance even when they know it is causing or will cause problems.

Ogden Regional Medical Center’s ACT is one of Utah’s most established recovery programs. The specialized addiction treatment program has been serving the Greater Salt Lake City, Utah community since 1973. With a dedicated and experienced staff, the Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center (ACT) offers services that are time proven, evidence based and effective.

The ACT program is one of the longest-serving and most respected alcohol and drug treatment facilities in the state. By working with the ACT addiction specialists, a growing number of patients have conquered their substance addictions through comprehensive, individualized treatment plans. By partnering with family and friends, the program helps guide patients through drug addiction recovery process – one step at a time.

The goal of ACT is to bring the program’s interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, therapists, counselors and recreational therapist to assist patients in identifying their own strengths and to develop the coping skills they need to achieve long-term recovery. Treatment staff members assist patients in identifying community resources, supports and referrals they need to be successful. The ACT program assists patients and their family members identify their substance use behaviors, triggers, co-occurring disorders and motivations for change.

Mountain View Hospital in Payson has a detox program and now, so does Cache Valley Hospital in Logan to serve that community.

The detox programs offer meaningful services for those who need them. At Cache Valley Hospital, four ACT beds opened in August 2023. The program offers medical detox for both alcohol and opioid addictions and is staffed with RNs 24/7. Current intake is seven days per week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Combating Substance Use Disorder During the Holidays

Recommendations for those who struggle with addiction during the holidays include:

· Know and limit your triggers

o If there are certain events or gatherings that increase your likelihood to use substances, consider avoiding those events.

· Eliminate stressors

o Simplify as much as possible. Avoid taking on too much.

· Practice mindfulness

o Find activities that help ground you and calm cravings.

· Set boundaries

o Know what parties and events you are willing to attend and which ones you need to avoid. Have a plan on how you will respond ahead of time.

· Seek out healthy support

o Identify sober supports who you can turn to when things get tough. Plan to attend meetings or other events that will keep you on the path of recovery.

· Create new traditions

o Participate in healthy sober activities that can bring joy and help you build new connections.

For those with loved ones who have substance use disorder, it is important to recognize that SUD is a disease. Statistics suggest it takes, on average, seven times for someone in treatment to reach long-term recovery. Hatch says recovery is a process that simply will not happen overnight.

“Your approach and mentality with your loved one will be more accepting, not judgmental, if you recognize that SUD is a disease,” Hatch said, adding that it is okay to talk about it. “Be patient and understanding,” he added.

Resources for Substance Use Disorder Treatment



Ogden Regional Medical Center – Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center (ACT)

(Detox, Residential, PHP, and IOP)

5475 South 375 East

Ogden, UT 84405

Phone: (801) 479-2250

Fax: (801) 479-2265

https://ogdenact.com/

Cache Valley Hospital ACT Program (Detox)

Phone: 801-479-2250

Mountain View Hospital ACT Program (Detox)

Phone: 801-465-7495

For more information, visit OgdenACT.com or call (801) 479-2250.