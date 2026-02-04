The Hope Hero Foundation started because Elysia Butler knows the pain personally of having a child to who didn't want to live. She also knows the heartbreak of losing other family members to mental health struggles.

As an educator, she saw a devastating gap — waiting for kids to be in crisis before we help them.

Her book became a symbol of hope for families searching for answers and the red sneakers became the Hope Hero brand and a reminder that with every step you take, you are capable of becoming the hero of your own story.

Bella and Izzy are Hope Hero Ambassadors and have used the Hope Hero tools in real life — checking on a friend, knowing what to say when someone was struggling, or helping someone feel less alone.

This is important because there's a rise in kids as young as sixth grade experiencing depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

The Hope Hero foundation proactively prevents teen suicide by equipping youth before a crisis hits. Every child will face challenges— but they don't have to face them alone or unprepared.

Hope Hero teaches kids they are the heroes of their own stories. Challenges aren't weaknesses—they're part of the journey. This shift alone reduces shame and increases help-seeking behavior.

The 4 Cs—Connection, Communication, Confidence, and Courage— give youth a clear way to navigate hard moments. These are skills they can use at school, at home, and with friends.

The data shows this peer-based approach is working and in 2025:



Ambassadors completed 1,000+ service hours

Reached 20,000+ people directly

Achieved 800%+ growth in people reached

Experienced 1,300% growth overall

Built 65+ organizational partnerships

You can attend a community resilience training on March 10, 2026 in Farmington.

You can also share the mission, partner with Hope Hero or donate to the cause.

Find all the information you need at thehopeherofoundation.org.

