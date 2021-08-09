Horiatiki Greek Village Salad with Chef Ruthie

SALT LAKE CITY — A great tasting Greek Salad that you don’t have to leave the country to make, the Horiatiki Greek Village Salad.

“Horiatiki Greek Village Salad is one of my most favorite things,” says Chef Ruthie. “The Greek Village Salad or Horiatiki Salata is served at restaurants as well in homes. Simply delightful! It’s made with fresh from the vine tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and red onion. . . served with a thick slice of greek feta cheese, drizzled with greek olive oil, a handful of kalamata olives, and sprinkled with dried oregano. Simply Heaven!”

Here’s what you need and here’s how to do it:

Ingredients

· 1 (8 ounce) slice of greek feta cheese

· 3 vine ripe tomatoes, quartered

· 2 cucumbers, halved and sliced

· 1 red, yellow, or green pepper, de-seeded and cut 1/4 inch slices

· 1 small red onion, cut 1/4 inch thick slices

· 1 cup greek olives

· 1/3 cup greek olive oil, divided

· 2 tablespoon dried oregano, divided

Instructions

1. Combine all tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onion and mixing bowl; toss with 1/4 cup greek olive oil and 1 1/2 tablespoons oregano.

2. Arrange on serving platter, top with greek feta cheese, sprinkle cheese with oregano, and drizzle with remaining olive oil.

3. Evenly arrange greek olives on top of salad.

4. Serve and Enjoy your Horiatiki Greek Village Salad!

