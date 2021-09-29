Hormone Imbalance? Pellet Therapy can get you feeling like you again!

Forget about annoying patches and creams...Pellet Therapy offers individualized care to get you back to feeling like you used to in your younger years.

Danielle Demeter, FNP, CNM is a board-certified Nurse Midwife practicing at Snow Creek Medical Center shared with us it is a minimally invasive procedure that offers fantastic absorption.

Danielle has been practicing for 17 years in Park City and knows her community well. She prides herself in being an advocate for women and their individual healthcare needs. Holistic care/functional care is woven into her approach as the whole person is being treated; not just a system.

Although Danielle sees a majority of her patients for pellet therapy, Snow Creek Medical Center – a MountainStar Healthcare facility affiliated with St. Mark’s Hospital – offers a wide range of services to the Park City, Utah community including walk-in visits for illnesses and injuries, any urgent care needs, travel consultations, immunizations and immigration physicals, as well as COVID-19 testing.

The clinic also provides occupation-related services, such as treatment for work-related injuries, Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals and drug screening. Snow Creek Medical Center offers patients telehealth appointments through MyChart access, if desired, as well.

And, the clinic is growing!

Snow Creek Medical Center is pleased to welcome a new physician to the clinic this fall! Nurse Practitioner, Vanessa Hartley, is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She will join the staff in October 2021. Her addition to the team will help Snow Creek Medical Center continue to serve the community each and every day.

Snow Creek Medical Center is located at 1600 Snow Creek Drive in Park City.

To schedule an appointment, call (435)655-0055 or visit our website at SnowCreekMedical.com

