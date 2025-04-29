Hot or cold? There's something for everyone at Willard Bay State Park

All this spring and summer we are taking you to different Utah State Parks with Lifetime to see all the beautiful spots you can make a part of your staycation.

Did you know Willard Bay State Park has a sauna, with incredible views? It was just installed last winter.

Candy Burton with Willard Bay State Park says it's a great place to warm up if you get chilly on the water.

Right outside is the cold plunge, where you can cool off on a hot summer's day.

You can reserve a spot, for up to six people at a time, in the sauna or cold plunge by clicking here. They'll send you some instructions so you know what to expect once you get here.

If you want to make a weekend out of it, Willard Bay has added about 40 sites in the nearby Willow Creek Campground.

There's also boat ramps in the South Marina and North Marina.

