Hot Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese Dip & Christmas Whipped Feta Dip by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipes.

Hot Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients



8 oz. thick raw bacon, chopped

1 lb. cream cheese, room temperature

8 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded

1 bunch chives or green onions, chopped

1 c. pepper jelly

favorite crackers for dipping

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Cook the chopped bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

2. To a mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, bacon, gruyere cheese, and chives, reserving some of the chives for garnish. Stir until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to a 8x8 or 9x9 baking dish and spread the mixture in an even layer.

3. Bake for 20 minutes or until the dip is bubbling around the edges. Microwave the pepper jelly 30 seconds or so until it is easily pourable. Pour the jelly over the dip and spread it evenly. Garnish with the extra chives or green onion and serve surrounded by your favorite crackers. Enjoy!

Christmas Whipped Feta Dip

Ingredients

For the Dip:



8 oz. Feta cheese

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. honey

Juice of 1/2 orange

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

For Topping:

Pomegranate seeds

crumbled candied nuts

fresh thyme leaves

zest of 1 orange

fresh cracked black pepper

honey for drizzling

Directions

1. Pulse the feta, garlic, cream cheese, honey, orange juice, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a decorative bowl or plate and use a spoon to make swoosh designs in the dip.

2. Top the dip with your desired toppings. Serve with your favorite crackers, veggies, or crostini. Enjoy!

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.