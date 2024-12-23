Hot Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese Dip & Christmas Whipped Feta Dip by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipes.
Hot Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese Dip
Ingredients
- 8 oz. thick raw bacon, chopped
- 1 lb. cream cheese, room temperature
- 8 oz. gruyere cheese, shredded
- 1 bunch chives or green onions, chopped
- 1 c. pepper jelly
- favorite crackers for dipping
Directions
1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Cook the chopped bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels.
2. To a mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, bacon, gruyere cheese, and chives, reserving some of the chives for garnish. Stir until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to a 8x8 or 9x9 baking dish and spread the mixture in an even layer.
3. Bake for 20 minutes or until the dip is bubbling around the edges. Microwave the pepper jelly 30 seconds or so until it is easily pourable. Pour the jelly over the dip and spread it evenly. Garnish with the extra chives or green onion and serve surrounded by your favorite crackers. Enjoy!
Christmas Whipped Feta Dip
Ingredients
For the Dip:
- 8 oz. Feta cheese
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- Juice of 1/2 orange
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
For Topping:
- Pomegranate seeds
- crumbled candied nuts
- fresh thyme leaves
- zest of 1 orange
- fresh cracked black pepper
- honey for drizzling
Directions
1. Pulse the feta, garlic, cream cheese, honey, orange juice, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a decorative bowl or plate and use a spoon to make swoosh designs in the dip.
2. Top the dip with your desired toppings. Serve with your favorite crackers, veggies, or crostini. Enjoy!
Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.