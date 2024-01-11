Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo by Cooking with Ruthie

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo recipe
This recipe is just as delicious as a deli sandwich but simple enough to make at home.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 16:04:03-05

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with a recipe that tastes just like your favorite deli sandwich and is simple enough for you to make at home.

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich
2 whole grain ciabatta rolls, sliced in half
1-2 tablespoon olive oil
4 ounces all natural turkey sandwich meat
4 slices provolone cheese

Basil Mayo
1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
2 tablespoons very thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
dash of pepper

Instructions
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, place over medium high heat, and warm.
Drizzle olive oil on cut sides of rolls, place face down on skillet; cook 2-3 minutes until browned.
Remove and set aside.
Divide turkey in half, arrange in a stack on skillet, heat through and brown; turning once.
Place 2 slices on each bottom portion of rolls, place turkey on cheese and return to skillet; cover to melt cheese.
Coat top half of rolls with basil mayo; place on top sandwich.
Serve and Enjoy!

Basil Mayo:
Combine ingredients in small bowl and stir to combine.
Enjoy your Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo Recipe!

Get more delicious recipes atcookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere