Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo by Cooking with Ruthie

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich
2 whole grain ciabatta rolls, sliced in half
1-2 tablespoon olive oil
4 ounces all natural turkey sandwich meat
4 slices provolone cheese
Basil Mayo
1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
2 tablespoons very thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
dash of pepper
Instructions
Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, place over medium high heat, and warm.
Drizzle olive oil on cut sides of rolls, place face down on skillet; cook 2-3 minutes until browned.
Remove and set aside.
Divide turkey in half, arrange in a stack on skillet, heat through and brown; turning once.
Place 2 slices on each bottom portion of rolls, place turkey on cheese and return to skillet; cover to melt cheese.
Coat top half of rolls with basil mayo; place on top sandwich.
Serve and Enjoy!
Basil Mayo:
Combine ingredients in small bowl and stir to combine.
Enjoy your Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo Recipe!
