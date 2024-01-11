Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with a recipe that tastes just like your favorite deli sandwich and is simple enough for you to make at home.

Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich

2 whole grain ciabatta rolls, sliced in half

1-2 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces all natural turkey sandwich meat

4 slices provolone cheese

Basil Mayo

1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons very thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

dash of pepper

Instructions

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, place over medium high heat, and warm.

Drizzle olive oil on cut sides of rolls, place face down on skillet; cook 2-3 minutes until browned.

Remove and set aside.

Divide turkey in half, arrange in a stack on skillet, heat through and brown; turning once.

Place 2 slices on each bottom portion of rolls, place turkey on cheese and return to skillet; cover to melt cheese.

Coat top half of rolls with basil mayo; place on top sandwich.

Serve and Enjoy!

Basil Mayo:

Combine ingredients in small bowl and stir to combine.

Enjoy your Hot Turkey Provolone Sandwich with Basil Mayo Recipe!

Get more delicious recipes atcookingwithruthie.com.