Houston Merrill's new song is about something a lot of people live through but don't talk about

Houston Merrill is a country singer, storyteller and dad. He grew up in Utah and has a new single coming out just in time for Father's Day.

"Every Other Weekend" is about something a lot of people live through but don't really talk about.

Houston says, "It's about being a parent after divorce—only getting to see your kids

part-time, navigating drop-offs, missing birthdays, trying to be a full-time parent in part-time hours. I know that life. I live that life. I wrote it from the front seat of my car after dropping my girls off. It just hit me— thinking of all the quiet heartache, the love, And the sting of saying goodbye - the song just poured out."

He's releasing it on Father's Day because, as he puts it, the day can be complicated.

Not all dads get to see their kids on that special day, and Houston says he wants you to know you're not alone.

Houston says you'll hear stories of heartache, co-parenting, loss, love , redemption and hope in his music.

And he says he wants his fans to feel like they're part of the songwriting process, not just listening to finished songs. So, you'll see a lot of behind-the-scenes content on Instagram and TikTok.

