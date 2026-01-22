How 90 seconds can help you find peace and contentment in your life

Jillian Pransky has taught mindfulness, yoga, and meditation internationally for almost thirty years.

She says 90 seconds can hep you find peace and contentment in your life. In fact, that's the focus of her new book: "THE POWER OF THE PAUSE: 90 Seconds to Calm, Reset and Reconnect".

She says it just takes a small pause to reset — maybe that's just taking three meaningful, intentional deep breaths.

But, it starts in your brain!

Imagine your body as an hourglass, and imagine the sand and weight going down from your head through your shoulders and chest to your waist, legs and then down to the ground.

Pransky provides the tools for readers to take advantage of this urgent and essential skill—the medicine we truly need for these chaotic times.

You can find more information at jillianpranasky.com.

