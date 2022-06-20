How "A Candle in a Dark Room" can help people living with PTSD

June is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) awareness month. There are currently about 8 million people in the United States with PTSD, but most of them aren't getting the help they need.

Everyone with PTSD—whether they are Veterans or civilian survivors of sexual assault, serious accidents, natural disasters, or other traumatic events—needs to know that treatments really do work and can lead to a better quality of life.

Candle In a Dark Room (CIADR) is a podcast and nonprofit organization that helps survivors of physical and sexual trauma, as well as mental health that stems from trauma.

They can help guide survivors through the healing journey.

CIADR was founded and created by Desi Garcia. She's a wife, mom, podcaster, public speaker, a counselor and crisis worker for more than a decade and a survivor herself!

There is a retreat coming up October 18 - 23 in St. George Utah.

You can get the details by visiting: candleinadarkroom.com.

